Kumbha Sankranti 2022: Date, Punya Kaal, And Panchang. All You Need to Know

Kumbha Sankranti marks the beginning of the eleventh month, according to the Hindu solar calendar. This is the day when the sun is in the transit period from Makar Rashi to Kumbha Rashi. However, there is no particular auspicious time on this occasion. It varies everywhere, according to the position of the sun. Kumbha Sankranti is on February 13, Sunday.

Sunrise- February 13, 2022 07:04 AM

Sunset- February 13, 2022 06:17 PM

Punya Kaal Muhurta- February 13, 07:04 AM to February 13, 12:41 PM

Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta- February 13, 07:04 AM to February 13, 08:56 AM

Sankranti occasion- February 13, 2022 03:32 AM

For the people of West Bengal, it marks the beginning of Falgun maas. This festival is called Masi Masam, according to the Malayalam calendar.

On this day, the world’s largest festival, Kumbha Mela, is also celebrated. This festival is celebrated 4 times over 12 years. The places of pilgrimage are situated on four sacred rivers. Haridwar is on the banks of Ganga, while Ujjain is on the Shipra river. The third site is located on the Godavari river and the fourth in Prayagraj at the junction of Ganges, Jamuna and the Sarasvati river. When the astrological positions of the Sun, Moon and Jupiter are fully occupied, it’s considered the most auspicious moment at each site.

The festival is very important for Hindus all over the country, especially people in eastern India.

Important rituals to be performed on this day:

To achieve Moksha, it is very important to bathe in the holy water of the river Ganga.

People who somehow cannot manage to reach the banks of river Ganga need not worry. They can also take a dip in the Yamuna, Godavari and Shipra rivers for the removal of their sins. Since these three rivers also offer the site for Kumbha Mela’s celebration.

On this day, offerings should be given to the cow. It is considered auspicious for the well being of the devotee.

Devotees should pray to goddess Ganga for their happiness, well being and prosperity.

