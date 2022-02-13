Kumbha Sankranti 2022: Date, Significance, Rituals and Punya Kaal Muhurat

Kumbha Sankranti 2022: As per the Hindu solar calendar, Kumbha Sankranti is considered one of the most auspicious days. On this day, the Sun makes a transition from Capricorn (Makar Rashi) to Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi). There are a total of 12 Sankranti that occur in a year and Kumbha Sankranti marks the beginning of the 11th month. This year, Kumbha Sankrant is being celebrated today on Sunday, February 13.

Significance of Kumbha Sankranti

On Kumbha Sankranti, thousands of devotees throng the banks of holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari, Kaveri, and Narmada. The confluence of Ganga and Yamuna is considered the holiest site in the Hindu culture and devotees gather in large numbers to take a dip there. It is believed that by immersing oneself in the holy water, one can wash away their sins.

Notably, the festival also witnesses the mass gathering of pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela which is the largest mela of India. The mela or fair spans four cities namely Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Allahabad.

Kumbha Sankranti Rituals

As per rituals, devotees wake up early on Kumbha Sankranti and head to the banks of Ganga and seek blessings from Goddess Ganga. After the bath, they visit the temples near the river and pray for prosperity and happiness. The holy dip is called Sankramana Snan and is considered the most significant part of all the rituals. Other than this, people also choose this day to make offerings to the holy cow and meditate in peace at the banks of holy rivers.

Kumbha Sankranti Timings

This year, the Kumbha Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurat timing is from 7:04 am to 12:41 pm on February 13.

The Maha Punya Kaal Muhurat timing is from 07:04 am to 08:56 am.

Sunrise – February 13, 07:04 am

Sunset – February 13, 06:17 pm

However, it must be noted that the auspicious timing of the day is limited and also varies from place to place depending upon the location.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.