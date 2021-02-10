Kunal Kapoor Shows 'the Way to a Woman's Heart' on Wedding Anniversary

Actor Kunal Kapoor celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and going his new social media post it would seem he sure knows how to keep his wife Naina happy.

Kunal posted a series of pictures donning a chef's hat. What grabbed attention of fans was his caption.

"#MrChef. The way to a woman's heart is through her stomach," the actor wrote.

Kunal's post invited this comment from Hrithik Roshan: "Hahaha. Nice ! Happy anniversary guys". Actress Sonali Bendre also commented on the post, "Wow Kunnu!!! happy anniversary lots of love to both of you."

Kunal Kapoor, who has been part of films Aaja Nach Le (2007), Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012), Rang De Basanti (2006) and more, recently announced his next venture. He will be seen in the thriller Koi Jaane Na, directed by Amin Hajee.