Kunal Kemmu is a Biker at Heart and These Pics are Proof

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who was last in Lootcase, is having a fun time as he went on a ride with his friends. The actor took to the photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a picture with his gang.

Along with the snap, he wrote, “A fun ride with a fun bunch”.

Kunal is quite active on social media and shares pictures of him and his family. His bonding with his daughter Inaaya Kemmu often left the fans amused.

Earlier on Daughter’s day, he shared a snap where he can be seen holding little Inaaya in his arms. He also penned a beautiful note which reads, “When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday (sic).”

The post has taken the hearts away as the father-daughter duo looks simply adorable. Even celebs couldn’t stop themselves from dropping comments on the post. From Anushka Sharma, Diya Mirza to Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Kunal had shared a beautiful birthday post for his wife Soha Ali Khan. Sharing a picture where he can be seen hugging Soha from behind, Kunal wrote, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my (sic).”

Kunal and Soha came closer on the sets of their films, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and 99 and later tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 25, 2015.

On the work front, Kunal’s Abhay 2 has received much appreciation for its star cast, plots, scenes, actions and dialogues. The series was released on September 29 on ZEE 5. Apart from Kunal, Ram Kapoor and Raghav Juyal are also seen in pivotal roles.