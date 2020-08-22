Kunal Kemmu Flaunts His 'John Wick' Mood

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a part of his self-portrait series on Instagram and described his mood as John Wick.

In a picture he shared, Kunal is seen sitting at a dining table dressed in a crisp white shirt and black tie. He completes the look with slicked-back hair. "Self portrait, Self indulgence, But not a selfie, Mood: John wick, A part of my self portrait series #khemsterclicks," he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released comedy-thriller film "Lootcase", and the second installment of the web-series "Abhay".

In Lootcase he was paired opposite to Rashika Duggal and had actors like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Kemmu's performance in the film garnered him praises and an appreciation note from the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was over-the-moon on receiving the note and described it as the most awesome thing ever. The film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar July 31 onwards.

Abhay 2, directed by Ken Ghosh, saw the actor return as the fearless STF officer Abhay Pratap Singh. It also has Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey as the antagonist. The web series is streaming on Zee5.