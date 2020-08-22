Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kunal Kemmu Flaunts His 'John Wick' Mood

In his self-portrait series on Instagram, Kunal Kemmu can be seen sitting at a dining table dressed in a crisp white shirt and black tie.

IANS

Updated:August 22, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kunal Kemmu Flaunts His 'John Wick' Mood
Credits- Instagram

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a part of his self-portrait series on Instagram and described his mood as John Wick.

In a picture he shared, Kunal is seen sitting at a dining table dressed in a crisp white shirt and black tie. He completes the look with slicked-back hair. "Self portrait, Self indulgence, But not a selfie, Mood: John wick, A part of my self portrait series #khemsterclicks," he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released comedy-thriller film "Lootcase", and the second installment of the web-series "Abhay".

In Lootcase he was paired opposite to Rashika Duggal and had actors like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Kemmu's performance in the film garnered him praises and an appreciation note from the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was over-the-moon on receiving the note and described it as the most awesome thing ever. The film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar July 31 onwards.

Abhay 2, directed by Ken Ghosh, saw the actor return as the fearless STF officer Abhay Pratap Singh. It also has Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey as the antagonist. The web series is streaming on Zee5.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading