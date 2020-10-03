Take the pledge to vote

Kunal Kemmu Gets Daughter Inaaya's Name Inked

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to flaunt his new tattoo, written in Devanagari and inked under his chest.

IANS

October 3, 2020
Actor Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to flaunt his new tattoo, written in Devanagari and inked under his chest. It spells out the name of his daughter, Inaaya.

"This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me," he wrote.

He added: "Her name inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it."

Kunal is married actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

Loading