Kunal Kemmu Goes for Bike Ride with Wife Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya
1-MIN READ

Kunal Kemmu Goes for Bike Ride with Wife Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya

credit - Instagram

credit - Instagram

Actor Kunal Kemmu went for a bike ride with his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya, and shared an image of the experience for fans on social media.

Actor Kunal Kemmu went for a bike ride with his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya, and shared an image of the experience for fans on social media.

In the image, Kunal and Soha are seen in biking gear while Inaaya wears a pink helmet. The picture captures the three sitting on a bike.

"Make room it's time to Vroom," Kunal captioned the image, which currently has 114K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kunal and Soha tied the knot in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

Kunal often goes on bike rides. Last year, he went on a bike ride in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the second season of Abhay. Prior to it, he wowed audiences with his acting in Lootcase and Malang.


