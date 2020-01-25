Take the pledge to vote

Kunal Kemmu Shares Throwback Video to Wish wife Soha Ali Khan on Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate their wedding anniversary on January 25. To celebrate the special occasion, Kunal took to Instagram expressing his love for his wife with a sweet video.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
He shared the video along with a heart-warming note, "Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life."

In the video, one can see some of the priceless memories from Kunal-Soha’s wedding gala that features the adorable couple getting ready for their big day. The clip also exhibits certain precious and unseen moments from their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony, where Soha’s mom, Sharmila Tagore and brother, Saif Ali Khan along with both families are smiling and enjoying through the functions. It also gives glimpses of their epic first dance as a married couple. We can clearly see their happiness as they revel in bliss of their union.

Soha too shared a video and captioned it "Always".

View this post on Instagram

Always. @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

On the work front, Kunal will be seen in the upcoming romantic-psychological-action-thriller Malang releasing on February 7. Mohit Suri’s directorial stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

