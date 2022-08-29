Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Wedding: Couple Share Candid Moments from their Wedding, See Pics

Celebrated fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding ceremony was a celebration of love, family, and friends. The couple who tied the knot on August 28th, posted a series of images on Instagram from their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the best moments from the ceremony, Kunal took to Instagram and wrote: This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings! (sic). Kunal who wore an ensemble from his eponymous label looked like royalty in an ivory sherwani paired with a stole and safaa. The minimalist look complemented Kunal’s personality on his wedding day.

Looking resplendent in an ivory ensemble, Arpita’s bridal trousseau featured an embellished blouse which added a hint of sparkle to her minimalistic look. She adorned her bridal outfit with a polki set featuring a necklace, maang tika and dangling earrings. Draping the dupatta over her head, she completed her bridal look with minimal makeup. The gold kaleeres and that million-dollar smile added pizzazz to her bridal look.

Kunal also shared Arpita Mehta’s bridal entry where she is seen walking down the aisle to the song Tera Bina, and on the other end Kunal is seen lip syncing to the track. The wedding ceremony which was hosted at the Taj Palace, was attended by close friends and family who showered the couple with their love and blessings. Joining the couple on their big day were Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Rana Daggupati, Boney Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor etc.

The highlight of the wedding ceremony was seeing all the guests adorn ensembles styled by Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. While the men including Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, etc adorning Kunal Rawal outfits, the women such as Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor, etc were seen wearing Arpita Mehta creations. From tiered saris to textured kurtas, the bride and groom squad put their best foot forward in stylish outfits when it came to celebrating the couple’s big day.

The mehendi ceremony saw Arpita adorned a pastel lemon colour lehenga with mirror and thread work with her favourite cowrie shells creatively placed on the dupatta border. The couple also threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends on August 26th. Twinning in black ensembles, the ethnic wear worn by Kunal and Arpita included a sherwani worn by the groom to be and a gorgeous lehenga set adorned by the bride to be.

The evening was celebrated with dance and music, spotted having a gala time on the dance floor was Malaika with beau Arjun Kapoor, who danced to the tunes of Chaiyya Chaiyya. Also seen crooning to some of his hit numbers was rapper and singer Badshah, who had Varun and Arjun for company as they shook a leg to the tunes of Garmi and Jugnu.

In all, this weekend wedding was definitely all heart, dance and new beginnings for the newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

