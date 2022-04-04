Kunal Vijayakar Loses 20 kg, Reveals Secret Behind His Physical Transformation

Kunal Vijayakar is one of our favourite foodies. The What The Fork star surely knows the best food outlets in the country. With his articles and travel videos, he has brought us the answer to the most asked question, ‘Where to go?’ In the process of bringing the best places to us, Kunal gained quite a lot of weight which was unmanageable. In one of his articles, he revealed that he was genetically overweight. However, last year, he was determined to shed the extra kilos and live a healthy life.

If you are thinking, he must have starved himself to lose weight, then it’s not true. He just made the right food choices, calculated his calories and consumed only 1500 of them a day without skipping on his favourite foods. He enjoyed Indian delicacies but kept the portion in hand.

It isn’t as easy as it sounds. In the process of losing weight, he faced many challenges. In a conversation with Etimes, Kunal revealed that during his weight loss journey, one of the major challenges he faced was controlling his temptation. His willpower was going down and he didn’t have the stamina to reach the target. He also opened up about his lack of motivation which didn’t let him exercise. However, with all these challenges too, Kunal lost 20 kg.

Advertisement

The secret behind his weight loss journey is the support from a neurological start-up NeuroLeap. He started the programme when he felt like giving up. The programme made him control his brain and enhanced his mental senses to have control over his obsession with food. He told the news portal that the technology brain enhancement programme created a personalised programme by reading his brain waves. Now, after using the program for a long time, he thinks his willpower has increased, he feels much stronger mentally and he no longer struggles to keep control of his food obsession.

Kunal is indeed an inspiration for many and gives a lesson that losing weight is not just a physical struggle but our brain plays an equally important part. So, in case you are planning on going for a weight-loss ride, train your brain first and then your body.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.