Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Turns Producer

Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to turn producer with a short film. The film, Yellow, stars Dheeraj and is directed by his friend Amber Wasi.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Turns Producer
Dheeraj Dhoopar

TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to turn producer with a short film. The film, Yellow, stars Dheeraj and is directed by his friend Amber Wasi.

"I always wanted to try my hand at every possible thing and leave no stone unturned. Becoming a producer is something I am really excited about. Before getting into TV, I always wanted to do certain roles that I felt would be best suited for me. By becoming a producer, I feel I can now explore these. I also feel responsible towards providing a platform for young and deserving talents to showcase their work," said Dheeraj.

"Also, with digital (platforms) coming to the forefront there is a lot of scope to play around with content. It feels amazing that my short film Yellow has been selected by ShortsTV for their platform. It is a new beginning for me," he added.

The actor is known for starring in TV shows like Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka. He was recently seen in Naagin 5.

