Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kundali Bhagya Star Dheeraj Dhoopar Has a Secret Passion

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar said that had he not been an actor, he would have taken up cooking as a career.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kundali Bhagya Star Dheeraj Dhoopar Has a Secret Passion
credits - IANS

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar says had he not been an actor, he would have taken up cooking as a career. Prior to resuming shoot for his show, Dheeraj indulged in pampering his wife by cooking Indian delicacies for her.

"During the lockdown, I tried to pamper my wife as much as I could. I somewhat aced the art of making parathas, and I prepared ‘gobi parathas' for her on her birthday. Earlier too, I made ‘aloo parathas'. It is safe to say that God forbid, if I hadn't made it as an actor, I could have taken up cooking as an alternate career option," he said.

"Opening up a restaurant seems like a decent option for me. If I ever have to open a restaurant, I would undoubtedly choose Paranthe Wali Gali as the location," he added.

Now, he is thrilled to be back on set.

"The whole thought of shooting amidst such critical situations is intimidating but having said that, I am also extremely excited and elated to return to the set after a long gap and to be able to meet my extended family," he said.

"As for precautionary measures, I'm doing all that is in my power. I am strictly maintaining social distance, sanitising at regular intervals and reminding others to do the same. I hope our world heals soon. Till then, I request all to embrace the new normal and to stay safe," he added.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading