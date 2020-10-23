KXIP VS DC: Preity Zinta Smiles Ear to Ear as She Cheers for Her Team from the Stands

Kings XI Punjab are back in form after registering four consecutive wins in their last few outings. Fans of the Punjab based outfit couldn’t be happier as the team’s chances of playoffs are brighter now. Punjab team owner Preity Zinta is in Dubai where the 13th edition of the Indian cricket franchise is underway. She always makes sure to cheer for her side from the stands and make the players feel motivated. She also posts on social media on each game, whether the team wins or loses.

After winning over the big players of the Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul led team registered another clinical victory against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. An elated and proud KXIP co-owner, Preity took to social media to share an appreciation post. In the group picture shared by her, she is all smiles while posing with her cheer squad. In the image taken from the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the actress is seen making up for the absence of spectators this season where she is striking a pose with the cheerleading group.

She wrote, “I know players work very hard on the field but that doesn’t mean we do not work hard off the field. Being part of the cheer squad is serious business & needs a lot of skill & dedication - not to mention a big heart considering our last ball finishes We miss our fans sooooo much in the stadium. Hopefully next year we will have a packed house and all of you with us #Saddapunjab #Saddasquad #Cheersquad #Ipl2020 #Ipl #Dream11 #Wags #Ting️ @kxipofficial”

The Kings XI Punjab defeated the Shreyas Iyer led side on October 20. They won by 5 wickets. KXIP will have their next face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in Dubai.