Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie and Kris Jenner Send Hand Sanitisers to LA Medical Workers

Entrepreneur and Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kylie Jenner, along with mother Kris, will be handing out hand sanitisers to medical professionals as well as manufacturing the antimicrobial gels which are in short supply in California.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylie and Kris Jenner Send Hand Sanitisers to LA Medical Workers
Entrepreneur and Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kylie Jenner, along with mother Kris, will be handing out hand sanitisers to medical professionals as well as manufacturing the antimicrobial gels which are in short supply in California.

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner have begun sending out hand sanitisers to healthcare workers in Los Angeles. The sanitisers are made under make-up mogul Kylie's brand.

The duo have joined hands with the officials at beauty giant Coty, the major stakeholder in Kylie's cosmetics companies, to start manufacturing the antimicrobial gels which are in desperately short supply in California, the family's home state, reports aceshowbiz.com.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

On April 10, Kylie's staffers delivered one of the first batches of the product to workers at a hospital in the San Fernando Valley, California, with staff posing for a photograph with the new range from the reality star.

View this post on Instagram

bored in the house and i’m in the house bored

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Each bottle is labeled with the message: "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

The delivery follows donations of $1 million made by both Kylie and her reality TV star sister Kim Kardashian to medical organisations last month, to aid in the purchase of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,299

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,866,458

    +14,233

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,571

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,244

    +1,050
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres