Kylie Jenner Adds Spooky to Her Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Look With a Chilling Face Scar
Kylie Jenner Adds Spooky to Her Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Look With a Chilling Face Scar

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 19:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Kylie stated on her instagram that this year she chose to dress as the Bride of Frankenstein. (Image: Instagram)

Kylie stated on her instagram that this year she chose to dress as the Bride of Frankenstein. (Image: Instagram)

With their amazing fashion picks, the Kardashian sisters certainly know how to grab attention, and Halloween was no exception. Kylie Jenner, a powerhouse in the beauty industry, started the frightful holiday weekend with a marathon of eerie looks for Halloween

The Kardashian sisters sure know how to turn heads with their stunning fashion statements and Halloween was no different. The Halloween spooky look marathon began with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who kick-started the frightening holiday weekend in custom couture. She posted on to reveal that she opted to dress up as the Bride of Frankenstein this year. In the series of new photos, she was seen flaunting her long, corseted laced gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture that was completed with the iconic beehive wig.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner in the Jean Paul Gaultier couture for Halloween 2022

In the first look, Kylie Jenner wrapped up herself in a mummy-style white dress that perfectly hugged her curvy physique. Strapped to a wooden ply, her look was made more dramatic with a dark lip shade and pointed eyebrows. Meanwhile, a dramatic beehive wig rounded off her entire look.

Kylie Jenner in a dramatic outfit for the Halloween
Kylie Jenner in a dramatic outfit for the Halloween

In a subsequent post, she wore a long flowy white dress that was paired with what appears to be opera gloves. This time, she’s not tied up to the bly instead she can be seen striking a spooky pose as the camera captures her in a monochromatic frame. She maintained the same makeup and hair-do to round off her second look.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Gives Serious Competition To JLaw With Her Mystique Transformation

In the third post from her Halloween photoshoot, Kylie Jenner shows the scar makeup detailing drawn at the side of her face. To make it more frightening, she used a sharp knife as a prop. The beauty mogul only used a torn white crop top leaving her bottom bare as she propped the knife to the camera. In a few stills, she can also be seen covering her lower boy with what appears to be a black blanket. Take a look at some of the additional photos below:

Kylie Jenner
The beauty mogul held the knife up to the camera while wearing only a shredded white crop top, baring her bottom. (Image: Instagram)

Which one of her looks was your favourite?

November 01, 2022
November 01, 2022