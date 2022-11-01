Kylie Jenner Adds Spooky to Her Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Look With a Chilling Face Scar

The Kardashian sisters sure know how to turn heads with their stunning fashion statements and Halloween was no different. The Halloween spooky look marathon began with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who kick-started the frightening holiday weekend in custom couture. She posted on to reveal that she opted to dress up as the Bride of Frankenstein this year. In the series of new photos, she was seen flaunting her long, corseted laced gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture that was completed with the iconic beehive wig.

In the first look, Kylie Jenner wrapped up herself in a mummy-style white dress that perfectly hugged her curvy physique. Strapped to a wooden ply, her look was made more dramatic with a dark lip shade and pointed eyebrows. Meanwhile, a dramatic beehive wig rounded off her entire look.

In a subsequent post, she wore a long flowy white dress that was paired with what appears to be opera gloves. This time, she’s not tied up to the bly instead she can be seen striking a spooky pose as the camera captures her in a monochromatic frame. She maintained the same makeup and hair-do to round off her second look.

In the third post from her Halloween photoshoot, Kylie Jenner shows the scar makeup detailing drawn at the side of her face. To make it more frightening, she used a sharp knife as a prop. The beauty mogul only used a torn white crop top leaving her bottom bare as she propped the knife to the camera. In a few stills, she can also be seen covering her lower boy with what appears to be a black blanket. Take a look at some of the additional photos below:

Which one of her looks was your favourite?

