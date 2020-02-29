Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi are Off on Tropical Vacay, Share Loveable Moments by the Sea

American reality star turned businesswoman Kylie Jenner has jetted off to a beach haven to soak up the sun with her two-year-old daughter Stormi. The 22-year-old beauty posted a snap from their getaway on her official Instagram account, giving some major vacay goals.

In the picture, we see the mom-daughter duo standing against the oceanfront, hand in hand. Sharing the heart-touching image, Kylie wrote, "You and me." The image is taken from a distance, and the gorgeous mommy and Stormi can be seen clad in two-piece bikinis as they approach the sea holding hands.

On her Instagram story, the young billionaire treated her followers with some more snippets from her vacation. Just a day back, Kylie posted a photo of her riding in a lavish private jet with a Birkin sitting close to her. She was also seen flaunting Travis' latest Nike SB Dunk low-top sneakers.

According to HollywoodLife, "Kylie and Travis looked really sweet playing with Stormi as they casually strolled around The Village in Woodland Hills on Sunday. They were just enjoying a family outing together," a bystander was quoted as saying.

The young entrepreneur welcomed her baby girl Stormi in February 2018 with rapper-singer boyfriend Travis Scott. She hid her pregnancy for the full-term, surprising her fans with the news. While her relationship with Travis might be facing ups and downs for now, the duo are loving parents to their daughters and share the responsibility equally between them.

