Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spend Casino Night Together, Spark Patch-up Rumours

Lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. So much so, that the pair welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster a year ago. However, the two parted ways a few days ago after rumours of Scott cheating on Kylie surfaced.

However, a recent video on the internet has sparked patch-up rumours between the two. The couple recently spent Thanksgiving together. Now, in the video, the youngest billionaire can be seen enjoying an intimate night out together at Caliente Casino in Palm Springs on Black Friday. The chemistry between the two is definitely a sign of something romantic.

Several eyewitnesses have captured the two spending some quality time together. That was not it. They were also joined by other members of Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for the casino night.

However, a report in TMZ said that there was no public display of affection between the two. It read, "They were near one another the whole time - reportedly hitting at least one table, grabbing drinks, chatting and otherwise perusing the grounds."

Another E! News report cited an eyewitness saying, "They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night."

