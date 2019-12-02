Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spend Casino Night Together, Spark Patch-up Rumours

A recent video on the internet has sparked patch-up rumours between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who parted ways sometime back.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spend Casino Night Together, Spark Patch-up Rumours
A recent video on the internet has sparked patch-up rumours between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who parted ways sometime back.

Lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. So much so, that the pair welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster a year ago. However, the two parted ways a few days ago after rumours of Scott cheating on Kylie surfaced.

However, a recent video on the internet has sparked patch-up rumours between the two. The couple recently spent Thanksgiving together. Now, in the video, the youngest billionaire can be seen enjoying an intimate night out together at Caliente Casino in Palm Springs on Black Friday. The chemistry between the two is definitely a sign of something romantic.

Several eyewitnesses have captured the two spending some quality time together. That was not it. They were also joined by other members of Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for the casino night.

However, a report in TMZ said that there was no public display of affection between the two. It read, "They were near one another the whole time - reportedly hitting at least one table, grabbing drinks, chatting and otherwise perusing the grounds."

Another E! News report cited an eyewitness saying, "They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram