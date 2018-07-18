Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotts' Photoshoot Turns Up Heat, Comes Under Fire for Plagiarism

That Forbes cover was such BS, Kylie and co literally made hundreds of millions by ripping off other people. She/her whole family doesn’t have a creative entrepreneurial cell in her body. Here she is, copying Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg. Don’t buy their crap. pic.twitter.com/rx8aVX8r4B — Rae (@rachael_uriarte) July 17, 2018

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the proud parents of Stormi Webster, and have been going strong for around a year. But it’s rare you ever see the couple together in public, aside from a basketball game or a casual trip to the Met Gala. But the young couple recently did their first photoshoot together for GQ magazine and set the temperatures soaring.On the cover of the August issue of the mag, the couple posed for a sexy shoot wherein Scott can be seen clad in a black, pin-striped suit while the 20-year-old Jenner straddles her man showcasing her curvy figure in a skimpy black one-piece. The couple sat down for a joint interview with GQ spilling the beans about their controversial relationship. The couple finally disclosed the details of how their whirlwind romance took shape. At last, they’ve put to bed the long-standing theory of how they got together by confirming it: Yes, they started dating at Coachella 2017.Though the photoshoot is a real steamy one, it has been branded a 'cheap rip-off' of an iconic 1970's Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg photo shoot by famed photographer Helmut Newton. As soon as the men's publication shared the pictures, Twitter users were quick to point out the striking similarity to the 1978 shoot.There is a striking resemblance in both the photoshoots. Kylie's shot is almost identical to the 1978 photoshoot where Birkin is seen straddling Gainsbourg while wearing a backless thong swimsuit.Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star-turned-cosmetics-CEO has amassed a $900 million fortune from ‘Kylie Cosmetics,' the online makeup brand she founded in just 2015 with her debut ‘Lip Kits'. The star has since gone on to expand her rapidly-growing portfolio to include products for eyes, lips and face, as well as tools such as makeup brushes.