Kylie Jenner Appears to Smoke Cannabis Shotgun as Travis Scott Blows Into Her Mouth

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott were seen "sharing drugs" as he reportedly blew cannabis smoke into her mouth. The couple, who have a daughter together, put on a sexy display as they rode in the back of a car together.

The couple has been busy celebrating the release of Scott's new Netflix documentary titled Look Mom I Can Fly, reports mirror.co.uk. Kylie shared on Instagram a video of herself riding along with Scott and listening to his song Highest In the Room, which is about their relationship.

In the video, he leans over to plant a kiss on her cheek before leaning back once more with smoke billowing out of his mouth. He then kisses Kylie and "shotguns" the smoke into her mouth, before she turns back to face the camera and exhales. The video seems to be from the night of the premiere of Scott's documentary.

The two were dressed to the nines after hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary. The parents brought along their 18-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who made her red carpet debut in a camouflage outfit, white sneakers and diamond stud earrings. The family of three posed for photos in front of photographers with Scott, 28, planting a few kisses on both Stormi and Kylie.

In the documentary, which chronicles Scott's life from his childhood to the journey of his music career, there also appears never-before-seen footage of Stormi's birth. In the clips, which Kylie shared to her Instagram Story and called the "best day of [her] life," Scott holds the Kardashian sister's hand while she lies in a hospital bed. Another shot shows Jenner cuddling up with a swaddled and sleeping Stormi. Scott is also shown cradling the newborn.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.