Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie Jenner Appears to Smoke Cannabis Shotgun as Travis Scott Blows Into Her Mouth

Kylie Jenner uploaded a video of her taking in smoke from boyfriend Travis Scott's mouth during an after-party of the premiere of his Netflix documentary.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner Appears to Smoke Cannabis Shotgun as Travis Scott Blows Into Her Mouth
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott were seen "sharing drugs" as he reportedly blew cannabis smoke into her mouth. The couple, who have a daughter together, put on a sexy display as they rode in the back of a car together.

The couple has been busy celebrating the release of Scott's new Netflix documentary titled Look Mom I Can Fly, reports mirror.co.uk. Kylie shared on Instagram a video of herself riding along with Scott and listening to his song Highest In the Room, which is about their relationship.

In the video, he leans over to plant a kiss on her cheek before leaning back once more with smoke billowing out of his mouth. He then kisses Kylie and "shotguns" the smoke into her mouth, before she turns back to face the camera and exhales. The video seems to be from the night of the premiere of Scott's documentary.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

The two were dressed to the nines after hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary. The parents brought along their 18-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who made her red carpet debut in a camouflage outfit, white sneakers and diamond stud earrings. The family of three posed for photos in front of photographers with Scott, 28, planting a few kisses on both Stormi and Kylie.

In the documentary, which chronicles Scott's life from his childhood to the journey of his music career, there also appears never-before-seen footage of Stormi's birth. In the clips, which Kylie shared to her Instagram Story and called the "best day of [her] life," Scott holds the Kardashian sister's hand while she lies in a hospital bed. Another shot shows Jenner cuddling up with a swaddled and sleeping Stormi. Scott is also shown cradling the newborn.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram