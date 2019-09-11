Kylie Jenner Bares It All with Beau Travis Scott for Playboy Magazine

More than a decade after sister Kim Kardashian posed for Playboy, it’s Kylie Jenner who took the mantle from her. The 22-year-old billionaire Kylie who also the owner of Kylie cosmetics, teased her cover shoot on social media for the upcoming issue of the magazine on Tuesday.

For the shoot, she was accompanied by her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott who will also appear alongside her in the magazine. In the pictures, she can be seen embracing him as she bears it all with only a cowboy hat worn on her head. She captioned the Insta post saying, “When Houston meets LA .. *

* @playboy #ComingSoon. (sic)”

According to Playboy, Jenner and Scott are featured in the magazine’s Pleasure Issue.

The couple has been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. They also have a baby girl, Stormi, who is 18 months old.

The cosmetic mogul, at age of 21, became the world’s youngest-ever self-made billionaire earlier this year, according to Forbes. Jenner’s net worth surpassed the $1 billion mark at a younger age than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Forbes reported that Kylie Cosmetics sold an estimated $360 million in goods in 2018 alone, the publication said. Jenner is the firm’s sole owner. She also stars in the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alongside sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner and mother Kris.

