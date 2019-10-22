Kylie Jenner Enjoys Getaway Trip as Family Celebrates Kim Kardashian's Birthday

The drama surrounding the Jenner and Kardashian families is not unheard of. Despite all the chaos, the love between the two families is like an unbreakable bond. The weekend was another occasion where Kylie Jenner had a fun trip with her Kardashian sisters.

The trip was not just a casual one but was for the occasion of her sister's Kim Kardashian's birthday. Jenner took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Kim sitting together by the side of a pool.

View this post on Instagram girls trip 💓 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

Although the two were not the only ones on the trip as Kourtney Kardashian soon commented on the picture asking why the "rest of us" weren't in the picture. Kylie Jenner later posted a picture of herself with Kim Kardashian wishing her a birthday and stating that her, "love, guidance, selflessness, and loyalty are unmatched. I love you in this life and beyond!!!"

Kim Kardashian who is known for her KKWBeauty products and SKIMS celebrated her 39th birthday by offering a 39% discount on all of her products all day.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.