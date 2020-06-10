Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie Jenner Flouts Social Distancing Rules to Go Partying

Kylie Jenner was photographed during a night out with sister Kendall Jenner's friend Fai Khadra. They were seen arriving at popular Bootsy Bellows, which is said to have been opened just for them.

IANS

Updated:June 10, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylie Jenner Flouts Social Distancing Rules to Go Partying
Kylie Jenner was photographed during a night out with sister Kendall Jenner's friend Fai Khadra. They were seen arriving at popular Bootsy Bellows, which is said to have been opened just for them.

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has been accused of overlooking social distancing norms to party the night away.

On Sunday, the make-up mogul was photographed during a night out with sister Kendall Jenner's friend Fai Khadra. They were seen arriving at popular Bootsy Bellows, which is said to have been opened just for them, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The venue, owned by actor David Arquette, was closed due to COVID-19. Now, it appears that it is re-opening its doors for celebrity clientele.

In the images, Kylie is seen ignoring social-distancing guidelines as she holds Khadra's arm while walking into the club together. They were said to have stayed until 1:20am in the morning.

For the outing, Kylie wore an all-black outfit. Khadra was also seen in a black attire.

Back in April, Kylie paid a visit to her best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou amid the lockdown. She went out without make-up and barefoot. Kylie reportedly snuck out to get some snacks.

In March, Kylie had stressed the need to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading