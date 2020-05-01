Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kylie Jenner Hails Travis Scott as 'Daddy of the Year'

As rapper Travis Scott turned a year older, Kylie Jenner wished him on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Kylie Jenner Hails Travis Scott as 'Daddy of the Year'
Kylie Jenner with her baby and Travis Scott

American rapper Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday on April 30. The singer was wished on the special day by several fans and friends.

The most endearing wish came from his lady love, Kylie Jenner. The model-turned-businesswoman took to her official social media handle to drop some rare and loveable imageries of her partner to make him feel special on the occasion.

The 22-year-old make-up tycoon uploaded a slew of visuals where we see some charming moments of Travis with their daughter, Stormi Webster, 2.

Among others, an unseen sneak peek was submitted by Kylie that was clicked in the hospital on the day of Stormi’s birth. The blur photograph perfectly embodies the spirit of a new family.

Calling Travis, “daddy of the year”, she wrote, in the caption, “i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott (sic).”

Travis dropped many happy and excited emojis in the comments. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Awwww hbd Trav!!! We all love you (sic).”

Additionally, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star entered another enthralling still on her Instagram story.

The young billionaire dearly wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday @travisscott!!!! stormisparents (sic)!”

kylie

Admirers of the couple couldn’t be happier to see Kylie and Travis back together and how. For the unversed, Travis and Kylie briefly split in 2019 but reunited in March, this year.

