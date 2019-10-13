Kylie Jenner Has Accepted Stretch Marks as 'Gift' From Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner said she'd always wanted to be a young mum, and added that she's accepted the changes pregnancy made to her body.
image of kylie jenner, courtesy of Instagram
Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner says she's finally accepted her stretch marks by thinking of them as "a little gift" from her daughter Stormi.
Kylie, 22, welcomed her daughter in February last year, with her former partner and rapper Travis Scott.
Jenner said she'd always wanted to be a young mum, and told fans she's accepted the changes pregnancy made to her body, reports mirror.co.uk.
In a question and answer session with her fans, Kylie opened up about accepting her post-pregnancy body.
One fan asked: "Was it hard getting back in shape after your pregnancy?"
Sharing an adorable image of herself in a yellow bikini and hugging little Stormi, she said: "I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn't!
"Once i accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time."
Another asked: "Did you have any stretch marks during your pregnancy? If so how did you get rid of them?"
Kylie said: "On my breasts, butt, and thighs! I haven't gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi lol."
Another fan wanted to know what Kylie's favourite part of being pregnant was.
The star responded: "Nothing more special than feeling your baby move and grow."
During the Q&A, Kylie also shared the surprisingly normal second name choice she had for Stormi, and hinted she could still use it.
She was asked: "What are other names you considered naming Stormi?"
The personality answered: "Rose I still love that name..."
Kylie and Travis recently split, and have both spoken out to deny cheating on each other after rumours emerged.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know