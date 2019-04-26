English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kylie Jenner Hints She's Married to Travis Scott at Avengers Themed Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner celebrated beau Travis Scott's birthday in advance with an Avengers-themed party, with 'Happy Birthday Husband' written on the cake.
Trust Kylie Jenner to nail two big events at one party. While celebrating long-time boyfriend Travis Scott's birthday, the beauty mogul managed to indulge in some Avengers-themed cosplay, as well as drop a big hint that she has secretly exchanged vows with the rapper.
The writing on the cake at Travos' birthday party and decoration on the wall called him 'husband', prompting fans to speculate that the couple is hitched already. Photos being circulated on social media show Travis cutting an Avengers-themed cake, which had 'Happy Birthday Husband' written on it.
Travis seems to be a big Marvel fan, considering his birthday party was themed around the MCU superheroes, and was celebrated in advance to coincide with the release of Avengers: Endgame. His actual birthday is on April 30. Adding to the fun at the party, Kylie and Travis dressed up as Iron Man and Captain Marvel, posing with their daughter Stormi Webster in front of their luxury car.
The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the photos on Instagram.
This isn't the first time Kylie has suggested that the pair have gotten married already. Back in November 2017, she posted a video on Snapchat of her wearing a huge diamond ring. The ring then reappeared in February, 2018 shortly after the birth of Stormi and again in April, 2018.
Then in October, 2018 sources close to the star claimed that she calls Travis "hubby" as she's eager for him to propose, reported The Sun. The reports added that Kylie's mother Kris Jenner would be happy to see her daughter married - as long as Travis signs a pre-nup.
