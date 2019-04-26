Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kylie Jenner Hints She's Married to Travis Scott at Avengers Themed Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner celebrated beau Travis Scott's birthday in advance with an Avengers-themed party, with 'Happy Birthday Husband' written on the cake.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner Hints She's Married to Travis Scott at Avengers Themed Birthday Party
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Trust Kylie Jenner to nail two big events at one party. While celebrating long-time boyfriend Travis Scott's birthday, the beauty mogul managed to indulge in some Avengers-themed cosplay, as well as drop a big hint that she has secretly exchanged vows with the rapper.

The writing on the cake at Travos' birthday party and decoration on the wall called him 'husband', prompting fans to speculate that the couple is hitched already. Photos being circulated on social media show Travis cutting an Avengers-themed cake, which had 'Happy Birthday Husband' written on it.



Travis seems to be a big Marvel fan, considering his birthday party was themed around the MCU superheroes, and was celebrated in advance to coincide with the release of Avengers: Endgame. His actual birthday is on April 30. Adding to the fun at the party, Kylie and Travis dressed up as Iron Man and Captain Marvel, posing with their daughter Stormi Webster in front of their luxury car.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

happy end game everyone

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



This isn't the first time Kylie has suggested that the pair have gotten married already. Back in November 2017, she posted a video on Snapchat of her wearing a huge diamond ring. The ring then reappeared in February, 2018 shortly after the birth of Stormi and again in April, 2018.

Then in October, 2018 sources close to the star claimed that she calls Travis "hubby" as she's eager for him to propose, reported The Sun. The reports added that Kylie's mother Kris Jenner would be happy to see her daughter married - as long as Travis signs a pre-nup.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram