Kylie Jenner Hits Back at Forbes Report Says, 'I’ve Never Asked for Any Title'

Forbes, on Friday, announced that Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire. Now taking to her Twitter account, the 22-year-old makeup mogul has hit back at the business magazine.

The article that issued allegations against Jenner’s assets was titled as, “Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies — and why she’s no longer a billionaire”.

Reacting to the news, Jenner tweeted, “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER (sic.)”

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

In her subsequent tweets, she asked if tax returns are the only proof they had and wrote, “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

but okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

The magazine claimed that Kylie's business was “significantly smaller, and less profitable,” than the Jenners spent years leading the industry to believe.

“...unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go... reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer(sic.),” reads the article on the website.

Kylie Jenner started her business venture, Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and has been crowned the world's youngest billionaire by Forbes twice in a row.

As per fresh updates, Kylie’s lawyers have demanded Forbes to retract their claims.

