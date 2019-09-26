Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, Will Miss Paris Fashion Week
Jenner says she’s heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week.
The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter Wednesday that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”
September 25, 2019
A representative for Jenner says she’s in the hospital but doing well.
Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.
On Tuesday, she had announced that a new collaboration between her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris Friday.
Jenner says she’s heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Performing Aerial Pilates Like a Pro is the Exact Gym Inspiration You Need
- Landlord Exposes Glamorous Chinese Social Media Influencer's ‘Double Life’
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani to Get Eliminated from the Show
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo