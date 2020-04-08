Kylie Jenner is World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire Second Year in a Row
Kylie Jenner, who is also the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, became the youngest self-made billionaire for the second time in a row, according to Forbes.
Kylie Jenner, who is also the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, became the youngest self-made billionaire for the second time in a row, according to Forbes.
Reality TV star and make-up czarina Kylie Jenner becomes the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row.
Forbes released the annual World's Billionaires list, and Jenner remains the youngest self-made billionaire.
Jenner first made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019, then further cemented her spot in November, when she agreed to sell 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $600 million.
The deal, which closed in January, values her business at about $1.2 billion. The cash from the sale and her remaining 49 per cent share of the company make Jenner one of just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit fortune, reports forbes.com.
View this post on Instagram
Billionaire Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to go toward coronavirus relief efforts, her doctor said today. Thaïs Aliabadi, an OB-GYN in Los Angeles thanked Jenner in an Instagram post, saying the donation will buy thousands of masks and other gear to be delivered to first responders. Jenner has joined ranks with likes of tennis player Roger Federer and actor-turned-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in donating seven figure sums to go toward coronavirus relief. Singer and fellow cosmetics mogul Rihanna’s foundation donated $5 million for food banks and first-responder equipment. (📸: FilmMagic)
"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Jenner had previously told Forbes, adding: "But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."
Jenner started her cosmetics empire in 2014. She turned her social media following into a dedicated customer base by using about $250,000 of modeling earnings to pay an outside company to produce Kylie-branded lip kits --$29 packages of lipstick with matching lip liner. The first batch of 15,000 lip kits sold out within the first minute. She soon expanded, releasing 500,000 kits in six shades a few months later.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitterati’s Counter to Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Trailer Will Leave You In Splits
- Kerala Police Uses Ravi Shastri's 'Tracer Bullet' Commentary to Remind They Are Watching You
- Amitabh Bachchan Tries to Hold Back Tears While Reciting His Father’s Poem
- WhatsApp to Soon Introduce Advance Search, Backup Password and Auto Media Download Rules
- 'Only Uplifting Part was the Staff': Indian Student from UK Who Tested Positive in Mumbai Shares Story