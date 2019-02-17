Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body

Is your Instagram feed flooded with people taking up the green juice challenge? Well, thank the Kardashians to introduce this health juice fad made from the green leafy herb - Celery.Earlier in January, Kim Kardashian revealed that she drinks celery juice to treat her psoriasis and now we have her sister Kylie Jenner who is following this healthy habit.In a recent Instagram story, the 21-year-old fashionista extracted the celery juice, shared how she starts her day with a glass of this health portion and how it benefits her.According to her the juice serves many health benefits as they are high in nutrients and is not mainly for weight loss.Holding up the glass while sporting her perfectly manicured nails painted with a pale pink hue.The originator of this drinking craze traces back to Anthony William who promoted the virtues of this health drink on Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop.According to Anthony William, who is not a doctor, claims that drinking 16 ounces of pure celery juice on an empty stomach every day helps problems including “digestive issues, skin conditions, migraines, fatigue, autoimmune illnesses, brain fog, and hundreds of others” on his site.Various people who tried this said that the celery tonic is a great energy booster and aids in weight loss.Celery being low in calorie, high in fiber, Vitamin K, Potassium and loaded with antioxidants and is best when consumed pre-workouts.But experts and doctors have their own doubts about how much of celery is beneficial as there is no concrete evidence of the green leaf serving your complete vegetable quota for the day.According to few reports allergic reactions to celery juice is possible and may increase sensitivity to sunlight.So, if you consider guzzling a glass of this tonic everyday like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, do consult your dietitian or a doctor.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.