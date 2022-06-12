Kylie Jenner Joins Hands With BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou To Release Kylie Cosmetics Collab

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her long-time friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou promoted their upcoming collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics in a video that was shared on the former’s YouTube channel on Saturday. In the video, the 24-year-old Kylie and her BFF Anastasia tried out several of the products from their soon-to-be-released line of offerings.

The two besties – Jenner and Karanikolaou started the video by greeting their audience and expressing that they had already utilised several of their products. As the clip progresses, the former started that they would be ‘taking our looks from basic to gorgeous’ over the course of the clip. The two began by showing off their new liquid liners, which will be offered in pink and blue.

As the clip progressed it saw the makeup mogul affectionately recalling the time when she first met her friend, ‘she used to…wear these crazy liquid liner colours.’

The duo’s collaboration is currently scheduled to be made available to the public next week.

After the two BFFs finished using the products, the two moved on to Karanikolaou’s lip kit.

Jenner pointed out that, although she had already applied the makeup, she would be reapplying it for her fans.

During the course of the video, Kylie went on to note that she was ‘so happy’ that she was ‘finally’ able to collaborate with her long-time friend.

Eventually, the two moved on and began applying their aptly-named Bestie Energy highlighter. Jenner made a point of noting that she and Karanikolaou were ‘glowing’ after applying the product. They went on to use the ‘Let’s Get Wasted’ lip gloss, the name of which amused them greatly.

The Kardashians star notably suggested that she and her friend should remove their lipstick before using the product to show off its shine.

After noting that her new collection made her ‘world go round,’ she announced that it would be made available to the public on Monday on Kylie Cosmetics’ official website.

