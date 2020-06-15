Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kylie Jenner Launches Face Mask Range, Fans Left Divided Over How to React

Kylie Jenner is known for her fashion brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Adding to her existing products, Kylie is now selling fashionable fabric face masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 15, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Kylie Jenner Launches Face Mask Range, Fans Left Divided Over How to React
credits - Kylie Jenner instagram

Kylie Jenner has launched a new range of products to protect people during the Coronavirus outbreak. The 22-year-old model is known for her fashion brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Adding to her existing products, Kylie is now selling fashionable fabric face masks. The non-surgical masks, available in pink or black, are available to be purchased on her Kylie Skin website. The reusable masks come at the cost of $14 (approx. Rs 1,065) each.

Sharing the news, her mother Kris Jenner wrote, “New KYLIE fabric face masks just launched on KylieSkin.com. Reusable, washable and they come in two cute designs! #KylieCosmetics #KylieSkin @kyliejenner”.

While it might be just another product for the model and the brand, her fans are divided over the decision. Many of them are calling her out for ways to make money even in the time of crisis.

A user wrote, “Cloth masks offer no protection against the virus! Come on, people. Just another way to try to earn a dollar!” Meanwhile, there were many others who supported her on the decision, calling the new masks, “Cute.”

Her post on Twitter has also met both kinds of reactions. While some encouraged her, others simply called it a gimmick. Some even guessed that Kylie would probably donate the proceedings towards a cause.

Here are some of the reactions to her post:

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

