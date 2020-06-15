Kylie Jenner Launches Face Mask Range, Fans Left Divided Over How to React

Kylie Jenner has launched a new range of products to protect people during the Coronavirus outbreak. The 22-year-old model is known for her fashion brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Adding to her existing products, Kylie is now selling fashionable fabric face masks. The non-surgical masks, available in pink or black, are available to be purchased on her Kylie Skin website. The reusable masks come at the cost of $14 (approx. Rs 1,065) each.

Sharing the news, her mother Kris Jenner wrote, “New KYLIE fabric face masks just launched on KylieSkin.com. Reusable, washable and they come in two cute designs! #KylieCosmetics #KylieSkin @kyliejenner”.

While it might be just another product for the model and the brand, her fans are divided over the decision. Many of them are calling her out for ways to make money even in the time of crisis.

yess queen billionaire sells overpriced masks that cost her like a dollar to make — Miss Onika T | BLM (@marajzclit) June 12, 2020

A user wrote, “Cloth masks offer no protection against the virus! Come on, people. Just another way to try to earn a dollar!” Meanwhile, there were many others who supported her on the decision, calling the new masks, “Cute.”

Her post on Twitter has also met both kinds of reactions. While some encouraged her, others simply called it a gimmick. Some even guessed that Kylie would probably donate the proceedings towards a cause.

Here are some of the reactions to her post:

omg yes let’s make profit off a pandemic — ❝ ⁷ ❞ ˚➶ ｡˚blm/acab (@angels0c) June 12, 2020

ye same black wala mask station ke saamne 20₹ me milega idhar but go off sis loot us all — Ashvita (@ashviita) June 12, 2020

Be useful pls and donate to organisations, don't be greedy you literally have enough to save a whole country and more — elzė (@harrietshabit) June 12, 2020

That’s how the world works? If you have a problem with her, say shit to Gucci, prada, fendi etc. They literally make a ridiculous profit. The manufacture of the items are ten times less than the cost...... — steveneson clien (@StevenesonC) June 13, 2020

Okay and other companies aren’t ? Lmao I swear people will just continue hating just because she’s famous — lexsus (@Morales3Alexis) June 13, 2020

Under Armor is selling mask for $30. A lot of people are trying to make a profit off the pandemic. — jorge dominguez (@jdom350) June 13, 2020

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​