Kylie Jenner Looks Stunning in White Bodycon Dress by Beach Side, See Pics
Kylie Jenner is currently in Turks and Caicos Islands, from where she shared some stunning pictures of herself and a note about self-love.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is currently on a 'Kylie Skin summer trip' and is flooding Instagram with all the glamour that she carries. In her recent social media posts, wherein she is dressed pretty in a little white bodycon dress by TLZ L'FEMME, she sets major vacation goals. The exaggerated puffy arms add more volume to the attire, while she slays with her angel-like beauty.
The Balenciaga's gold earrings goes well with her attire. And not to forget Amberasaly clicked Kylie is a way which makes her flaunt her curves like a pro!
The TV star also posted a silhouette photograph, which shows her from behind, with the sun setting down in the background. Writing a note about self love, Kylie mentioned, "I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it."
She added, "I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny (sic)."
