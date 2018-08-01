GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kylie Jenner Now Has Her Own Instagram filter

Kylie Jenner's filter will also add false lashes, contouring and a softly flattering blur to Instagrammers' faces.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
Kylie Jenner Now Has Her Own Instagram filter
(Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)
Television personality and model Kylie Jenner has got her very own custom filter on Instagram.

Jenner's followers can now open the application's front-facing camera and take seven of Kylie Cosmetics' most popular Lip Kit shades Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz for a virtual test through the filter, reports pagesix.com

Jenner's filter will also add false lashes, contouring and a softly flattering blur to Instagrammers' faces.

Since the almost billionaire‘s beauty products are sold exclusively online, the filter should prove useful for those wishing to try out a shade before purchasing. Since the make-up mogul founded Kylie Cosmetics in February 2016, her company has earned a revenue of $630 million.

