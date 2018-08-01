English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kylie Jenner Now Has Her Own Instagram filter
Kylie Jenner's filter will also add false lashes, contouring and a softly flattering blur to Instagrammers' faces.
(Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)
Television personality and model Kylie Jenner has got her very own custom filter on Instagram.
Jenner's followers can now open the application's front-facing camera and take seven of Kylie Cosmetics' most popular Lip Kit shades Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz for a virtual test through the filter, reports pagesix.com
Jenner's filter will also add false lashes, contouring and a softly flattering blur to Instagrammers' faces.
Since the almost billionaire‘s beauty products are sold exclusively online, the filter should prove useful for those wishing to try out a shade before purchasing. Since the make-up mogul founded Kylie Cosmetics in February 2016, her company has earned a revenue of $630 million.
