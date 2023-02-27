Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has admitted she suffered from postpartum depression not once but twice. It was in 2018 when Jenner welcomed her daughter Stormi by keeping her entire pregnancy a hush affair. Four years later, she gave birth to her son Arie, having embraced motherhood twice, Jenner learned from her experience. During an interaction with Vanity Fair, the businesswoman revealed the depression she faced after the birth of Stormi remains the most difficult one.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy, when asked to discuss her journey, she said, “I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable."

She goes on to give some advice to new mothers on how to cope with it. “I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true."

She explains that the hormonal changes in a mother’s body and the emotions that she goes through are very powerful. From her experience, she suggested all new mothers live through the transition without fear of the aftermath.

Motherhood is a unique experience for everyone. The feeling of holding your child for the first time and bonding with them is unmatched. Kylie said, “Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms It’s such a unique and special situation, and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. "

How do you fight postpartum depression?

Most new mothers are so busy taking care of their newborns that they neglect themselves. It is important that you take some time for yourself, eat properly, and also get adequate sleep.

Your body goes through innumerable changes after giving birth. Most new mothers are unable to accept the changes. It can help if you take up some sort of exercise to rejuvenate yourself and feel good about yourself.

Mothers often take it upon themselves to be responsible for all of their child’s needs. As a human being, it is not possible to do all tasks with equal sincerity when you yourself are weak. Do everything you can and try not to feel guilty if some of it falls through the cracks.

