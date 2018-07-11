GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got Rid of Her Famous Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner opened up about this in response to a comment made by her fan on her Instagram picture, reports eonline.com.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
A file photo of Kylie Jenner.
Model, entrepreneur and socialite Kylie Jenner has revealed she has got rid of her lip fillers.

She opened up about this in response to a comment made by her fan on her Instagram picture, reports eonline.com.

"She looks like the old Kylie," the fan wrote.

To this, Jenner wrote: "I got rid of all my fillers."

Jenner, 20, posted a picture on Instagram with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, wearing minimal make-up, and no hair extensions, without any lip fillers. On a May 2015 episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians", Jenner had confessed using fillers to enlarge her lips. She had said: "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth. But I didn't lie."

Jenner is said to be seventh most followed celebrity on Instagram. She is also the CEO of The Kylie Cosmetics and holds a huge fan base.

Read full article
Photogallery