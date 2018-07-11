English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got Rid of Her Famous Lip Fillers
Kylie Jenner opened up about this in response to a comment made by her fan on her Instagram picture, reports eonline.com.
A file photo of Kylie Jenner.
Model, entrepreneur and socialite Kylie Jenner has revealed she has got rid of her lip fillers.
She opened up about this in response to a comment made by her fan on her Instagram picture, reports eonline.com.
"She looks like the old Kylie," the fan wrote.
To this, Jenner wrote: "I got rid of all my fillers."
Jenner, 20, posted a picture on Instagram with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, wearing minimal make-up, and no hair extensions, without any lip fillers. On a May 2015 episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians", Jenner had confessed using fillers to enlarge her lips. She had said: "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth. But I didn't lie."
Jenner is said to be seventh most followed celebrity on Instagram. She is also the CEO of The Kylie Cosmetics and holds a huge fan base.
