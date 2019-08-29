Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpses of Daughter Stormi’s Birth, See Here

Kylie Jenner took to her official Instagram to share some glimpses of her daughter Stormi Webster’s birth while previewing Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, the Netflix documentary based on Scott’s life. The documentary was released on Wednesday.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’s actor and cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram and shared a clip on her Insta story of the documentary's coverage of their daughter Stormi's birth. Kylie published the clip in conjunction with the film's release on the streaming site.

Kylie Jenner captioned the moment "Best day of my life."

The footage includes a beaming new dad, Travis Scott receiving hugs and praise, a tired new mom cuddling her newborn and one very tiny baby hand. The documentary also shows the Scott excitedly recounting the events inside the delivery room in a phone call and shows him holding his new daughter.

In another video that is shared on Twitter of Kylie Jenner’s ultrasounds, Travis Scott can be seen going into a protective dad mode. In the clip, the rapper seems super nervous that the doctor was pressing too hard as he performed the performing ultrasounds. "How much pressure you applying to that thing, OG,?" Travis Scott asked the doctor.

Wait for Travis Scott’s face at the end pic.twitter.com/IVuListZjJ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 29, 2019

The clip shows Travis Scott showing the sonogram to one of his friends, adorably calling it "the livest thing of all time."

Stormi Webster recently made her red carpet debut during the premier of Travis Scott: Look Mom I can fly. The one-year-old was dressed in camouflage and tiny white sneakers and was in the arms of her mother as she posed for the camera.

Kylie Jenner, 22 year-old beauty mogul, looked stunning in a white dress and heels. She completed her look with retro-inspired ponytail. Travis Scott looked dapper sporting a chocolate brown suit.

