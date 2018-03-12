Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner, 20, just keeps sharing new photos of her daughter Stormi Webster and we are loving it! The reality star just did it again. The latest is a crazy-cute photo of her Grandma holding the adorable newborn. “i mean.. does it get any better than this?,” Kylie captioned the amazing still. We certainly don’t think so! Stormi can be seen with her maternal great-grandmother Mary Jo (MJ) Shannon, cozying up for a sweet snapshot."Stormi has so much hair already!", said fans. It’s an adorable shot as fans began to quickly notice her likeness to Kylie and great-grandmom May Jo. And, frankly, we have to agree. It's pretty clear that the first-time mom is over the moon about her little bundle of love.The young tot’s identity has been kept under wraps ever since her Feb 1 birth was announced earlier this month. Kylie kept her pregnancy private, which, for a Kardashian-Jenner was quite the feat – but it seems all that is in the past now as the reality star returned to social media in a big way last month.