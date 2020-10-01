Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Daughter Stormi Webster Super Excited on First Day of Home School

Kylie Jenner's 2½-year-old daughter Stormi Webster looked adorable as she got ready for her first day of home school. The proud mommy shared a short video of her little munchkin where she can be seen jumping up and down in excitement and saying "First day of school! First day of school!". The caption of the post reads, “first day of schooooool.”

In the video, Jenner can be heard laughing in the background with Stormi's dad Travis Scott. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber couldn’t stop herself from dropping a comment on the post and wrote, "Ray of sunshine." Stormi looks super adorable as she dressed up in all black and shows off her light pink backpack.

Kylie is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of little bundle joy Stormi. Earlier she shared a short a video on her Instagram where Stormy can be seen giving a tough competition to the divas as she can be seen donning an all-white look with a white mini handbag. Sharing the picture, Kylie wrote, “this type of energy!!”

She often keeps giving us a glimpse of her lavish life along with daughter Stormi and boyfriend Travis. Kylie and Travis Scott are reported to be back together again after their split up in September last year. A source was quoted by The Sun as saying, "Kylie and Travis are back on, but they're taking things slowly."

Meanwhile, Kylie recently urged people to register themselves for voting for the upcoming United States Presidential election 2020 which is going to be conducted on November 3.