Kylie Jenner Showcases Her Handbag Collection, Reveals Diet Regime

Adored for her beauty and style, youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is also the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, according to Forbes.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics displayed her colour co-ordinated array of lush designer bags via her Instagram account recently. Kylie’s Instagram story featured rare Hermes Kelly and Birkins, which are one of the most sought after items for a fashion buff.

Apart from several coloured and crocodile-style Birkins, various brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, YSL, Fendi and Gucci decorated the closet. The 22-year-old’s collection includes a custom-made Louis Vuitton bag for her daughter Stormi that has her name painted on it.

Posting the image, Kylie wrote that it was a gift her older sister Khloe gifted to two-year-old Stormi.

In a Harper's Bazaar's YouTube video titled ‘Everything Kylie Jenner Eats in a Day’, she also revealed her daily diet regimen and special treats on 'cheat days'.

She said she started her day with a broth or green juice. She added that the “bone broth” is mixed with lavender and lemon.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that Stormi has a nut allergy. She said if there was a face of “hangry”, it would be her.

Kylie also mentioned that her daughter has inherited this trait and when she is hungry “she turns into a different baby.”

