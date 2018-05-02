English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post Pregnancy Beach Body in Instagram Post
The proud mother, 20, shared a photograph of her beach body on Instagram on Tuesday, while aboard a yacht with boyfriend Travis Scott, reports people.com.
Representative Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is bouncing back to her pre-pregnancy body just three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.
The proud mother, 20, shared a photograph of her beach body on Instagram on Tuesday, while aboard a yacht with boyfriend Travis Scott, reports people.com. The couple is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their daughter.
"MIA," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption.
In the photo, Jenner is seen in a pink one-piece Christian Dior bathing suit while looking over her shoulder with her phone in one hand. In another photo captioned "birthday behaviour", Jenner flipped off the camera while sitting on the yacht's deck with her beau. While the couple rarely features together on her Instagram, the reality TV star shared yet another image of herself and Scott walking along the sand.
On Tuesday, the couple marked three months since Stormi's birth.
"My pretty girl is 3 months old today," Jenner wrote.
