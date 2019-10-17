Kylie Jenner Singing Wake-up Song for Daughter Stormi Becomes Viral Meme

Kylie Jenner, the self-made youngest billionaire, recently took to social media to post a video of her giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics' office. Towards the end of the 16-minute video, she can be seen walking over to Stormi's personal bedroom in their California office to wake her up. Kylie enters into the play room and starts to sing "rise and shine" that wakes up Stormi, the TV starlet's daughter with rapper Travis Scott.

The video shows Kylie turning on the lights of the room and singing 'Rise and shine' as the young toddler can be sitting up in her crib.

It is however, not the first time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted singing. However, her few seconds singing of "rise and shine" has once again won hearts online.

Soon after Kylie posted the clip, her rendition of "rise and shine" became a meme, with many people comparing it to their alarm tone for the morning. People have also shared hilarious videos where a gif of a woman performing a dance move to Kylie's song can be seen or one where a dog can be seen quickly rising from its stupor as soon as the music is played. Check here how people reacted to the song:

NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ — isabella (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019

I added a choir to “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner pic.twitter.com/3UcfGT120U — Suzy Jones (@SuzyJonesMusic) October 16, 2019

Me ever since Kylie Jenner dropped her hit single “Rise and Shine” pic.twitter.com/eQWcKGzO8d — nat (@shitnattttsays) October 16, 2019

Shoutout to the camera crew having to stand in the dark waiting for her to come in pic.twitter.com/aibKYLzNRm — Greg James (@gregjames) October 16, 2019

MY FRIEND AND I RECREATED THE RiSe AnD sHiNe skkfjf pic.twitter.com/e6IVhzhBDJ — lorena (@arreagasviews) October 16, 2019

How do I set Kylie Jenner singing "rise and shine" as my alarm tone in the morning? pic.twitter.com/Nf7n5LiEc7 — IcoNICK (@NicholasARice) October 15, 2019

Kylie Jenner is well aware that the clip from her house tour has been creating buzz on social media. She retweeted a remix:

What is more bizarre is that people have started making the clip of Kylie Jenner singing "rise and shine" their ringtones.

I made a ringtone of Kylie Jenner’s Rise and Shine for my friend and this is what I got back :/ pic.twitter.com/YQzBjiYrCJ — Carly (Spooky Edition) (@carlyyfriees) October 17, 2019

testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T — K.S.C (@somvorna) October 15, 2019

rise and shine but with a twist pic.twitter.com/HspUY9SOUz — chels (@chtx1408) October 16, 2019

