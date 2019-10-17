Take the pledge to vote

Kylie Jenner Singing Wake-up Song for Daughter Stormi Becomes Viral Meme

Fans don't seem to want to wake up to Kylie Jenner singing 'Rise and Shine'. See hilarious memes generated after Kylie's video with baby Stormi Webster goes viral on social media.

October 17, 2019
Kylie Jenner Singing Wake-up Song for Daughter Stormi Becomes Viral Meme
TV personality Kylie Jenner at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in California. (Image: Reuters)

Kylie Jenner, the self-made youngest billionaire, recently took to social media to post a video of her giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics' office. Towards the end of the 16-minute video, she can be seen walking over to Stormi's personal bedroom in their California office to wake her up. Kylie enters into the play room and starts to sing "rise and shine" that wakes up Stormi, the TV starlet's daughter with rapper Travis Scott.

The video shows Kylie turning on the lights of the room and singing 'Rise and shine' as the young toddler can be sitting up in her crib.

It is however, not the first time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted singing. However, her few seconds singing of "rise and shine" has once again won hearts online.

Soon after Kylie posted the clip, her rendition of "rise and shine" became a meme, with many people comparing it to their alarm tone for the morning. People have also shared hilarious videos where a gif of a woman performing a dance move to Kylie's song can be seen or one where a dog can be seen quickly rising from its stupor as soon as the music is played. Check here how people reacted to the song:

Kylie Jenner is well aware that the clip from her house tour has been creating buzz on social media. She retweeted a remix:

What is more bizarre is that people have started making the clip of Kylie Jenner singing "rise and shine" their ringtones.

