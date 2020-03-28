Kylie Jenner Slams COVID-19 Rumours, Says She Had Horrible Throat Infection
Kylie Jenner turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours after a fan suggested Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will feature on an upcoming episode of the hit reality show.
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shot down reports that she battled coronavirus last year (19), saying that she was hospitalised for a throat infection.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours after a fan suggested Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will feature on an upcoming episode of the hit reality show, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"For those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth an all) it was the sickest i've ever been," Kylie clarified.
Meanwhile, Kylie has donated $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) to Los Angeles medical officials to bear the cost of essential COVID-19 protective gear for emergency staff.
Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie's two-year-old daughter Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post, as she thanked the reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur for providing the financial resources needed to outfit medics with personal protective equipment as they continue to treat patients struggling with the highly-contagious COVID-19 virus.
View this post on Instagram
I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million....
