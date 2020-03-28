Kylie Jenner Slams COVID-19 Rumours, Says She Had Horrible Throat Infection

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shot down reports that she battled coronavirus last year (19), saying that she was hospitalised for a throat infection.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours after a fan suggested Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will feature on an upcoming episode of the hit reality show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"For those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth an all) it was the sickest i've ever been," Kylie clarified.

Meanwhile, Kylie has donated $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) to Los Angeles medical officials to bear the cost of essential COVID-19 protective gear for emergency staff.

Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie's two-year-old daughter Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post, as she thanked the reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur for providing the financial resources needed to outfit medics with personal protective equipment as they continue to treat patients struggling with the highly-contagious COVID-19 virus.

