Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie Jenner Spends Rs 2 Crore on Security Per Month, Estimates Caitlyn Jenner

Security is, indeed, not a matter of joke for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner reportedly spends close to $400,000 (over Rs 2 crore) a month on her security.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylie Jenner Spends Rs 2 Crore on Security Per Month, Estimates Caitlyn Jenner
(Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner)

Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently contesting in reality TV show ‘I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ revealed to her fellow contestants that the family has a security team with them “everywhere” they go. When actor Cliff Parisi asked, “Do you guys have to have security everywhere you go?” 70-year-old Caitlyn replied, “Everywhere.”

She further estimated that her youngest daughter and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner spends close to $400,000 (over Rs 2 crore) a month on her security, which she agreed is “a ton of money.” The former Olympian also added that her children are well used to the fact that wherever they go, their security staff will follow them.

In 2017, Kris Jenner, the momager of the Kardashians and Jenners, had revealed that after the attack on Kim Kardashian West, security became a top priority for the family. Kim was a victim of armed robbery as she was robbed at gunpoint and tied up during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

Following this incident, Kris had told People, “It really changed all of our lives and the way that we live. Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it’s legit companies that protect all of us.”

Security is, indeed, not a matter of joke for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram