Kylie Jenner Spends Rs 2 Crore on Security Per Month, Estimates Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently contesting in reality TV show ‘I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ revealed to her fellow contestants that the family has a security team with them “everywhere” they go. When actor Cliff Parisi asked, “Do you guys have to have security everywhere you go?” 70-year-old Caitlyn replied, “Everywhere.”

She further estimated that her youngest daughter and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner spends close to $400,000 (over Rs 2 crore) a month on her security, which she agreed is “a ton of money.” The former Olympian also added that her children are well used to the fact that wherever they go, their security staff will follow them.

In 2017, Kris Jenner, the momager of the Kardashians and Jenners, had revealed that after the attack on Kim Kardashian West, security became a top priority for the family. Kim was a victim of armed robbery as she was robbed at gunpoint and tied up during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

Following this incident, Kris had told People, “It really changed all of our lives and the way that we live. Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it’s legit companies that protect all of us.”

Security is, indeed, not a matter of joke for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

