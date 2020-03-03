Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie Jenner Sports Rapunzel Like Braided Ponytail in New Poolside Pic

For the poolside photoshoot, Kylie Jenner opted for a tan brown swimsuit which she paired up with matching sneakers.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 3, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylie Jenner Sports Rapunzel Like Braided Ponytail in New Poolside Pic
For the poolside photoshoot, Kylie Jenner opted for a tan brown swimsuit which she paired up with matching sneakers.

Kylie Jenner keeps her fans occupied by posting a number of pictures on her social media. Recently, the fashionista and businesswoman took to her Instagram account to share her new look sporting a long braided ponytail. Her hairdo has fans drawing comparisons to the fairytale character, Rapunzel.

For the poolside photoshoot, Kylie opted for a tan brown swimsuit which she paired up with matching sneakers. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing on a diving board, while in others, she is all smiles for the cameras on a beach.

According to a report published in Allure, the long braid look was created by Los Angeles-based hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. Guerrero styles for celebrities like Katy Perry, Shay Mitchell, and Chrissy Teigen to name a few.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram