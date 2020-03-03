Kylie Jenner Sports Rapunzel Like Braided Ponytail in New Poolside Pic

Kylie Jenner keeps her fans occupied by posting a number of pictures on her social media. Recently, the fashionista and businesswoman took to her Instagram account to share her new look sporting a long braided ponytail. Her hairdo has fans drawing comparisons to the fairytale character, Rapunzel.

For the poolside photoshoot, Kylie opted for a tan brown swimsuit which she paired up with matching sneakers. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing on a diving board, while in others, she is all smiles for the cameras on a beach.

According to a report published in Allure, the long braid look was created by Los Angeles-based hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. Guerrero styles for celebrities like Katy Perry, Shay Mitchell, and Chrissy Teigen to name a few.

