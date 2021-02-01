News18 Logo

Kylie Jenner Strikes 'Dreamy' Pose in Itsy-bitsy Bikini
Kylie Jenner Strikes 'Dreamy' Pose in Itsy-bitsy Bikini

Reality TV-star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner recently set the internet on fire by posting stunning pictures of herself in a bikini.

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner looks every inch dreamy in a new bikini shot she posted on Monday.

In the sunkissed image she shared on Instagram, Kylie flaunts her curves in a black bikini. She plays with her long black hair in the photo, which currently has over 10.1 million likes.

"Dreamy", wrote Kylie, on the image.

Kylie is currently on a vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, where her daughter Stormi turned a year older on Monday. Kylie's sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are also reportedly with the mother-daughter duo.

Kylie shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation.

In December, Kylie took everyone by surprise when she shared a clip that features her real hair -- she wears it short and red. In the video she says: "My real hair is cuuute, I gotta give it more love."

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner's started her cosmetics empire in 2014. She turned her social media following into a dedicated customer base by using about $250,000 of modeling earnings to pay an outside company to produce Kylie-branded lip kits --$29 packages of lipstick with matching lip liner. The first batch of 15,000 lip kits sold out within the first minute. She soon expanded, releasing 500,000 kits in six shades a few months later.


