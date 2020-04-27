Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Latest No Makeup Look During Isolation

Kylie Jenner shared a couple of radiant clips on social media where the 22-year-old can be seen glowing with a bare fresh skin wearing a Versace robe.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Latest No Makeup Look During Isolation
Kylie Jenner shared a couple of radiant clips on social media where the 22-year-old can be seen glowing with a bare fresh skin wearing a Versace robe.

Kylie Jenner shared a couple of radiant clips on social media recently. In the selfie video, the 22-year-old can be seen glowing with a bare fresh skin wearing a Versace robe.

What excited fans more was the reality TV celebrity posing to Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s new single ‘The Scotts’. She tagged Kylie Skin, her skincare range, in the post as well with a white heart emoticon next to it.

The post went viral soon with her huge fan following going gaga over her new look. Many complimented the young mother of Stormi on her bare face look.

Apart from rocking the social media with her gorgeous styles, the ‘self-made billionaire’ often features her daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott in her feed. And while in quarantine, the two seem to be enjoying their home time together.

In a series of Instagram stories, Kylie shared glimpses from their perfect Sunday. After playing in the lush green yard and petting dogs, the cosmetics businesswoman was seen playing with Stormi. The caption read, “Oh the patience I’ve gained from this child”.

Little Stormi can also be seen applying phone filters and playing with her mother.

A few days ago, Kylie had a shared an adorable picture with Stormi, saying “my baby is getting so big”.

