Kylie Jenner Stuns The Internet With Her Gorgeous Look At The Paris Fashion Week 2022

Whenever Kylie Jenner drops by at fashion events, she knows how to make heads turn. Her new ensemble is doing just that and more. Sharing a series of snaps of her Instagram handle, Jenner captured the old-Hollywoodsque vibes perfectly. She wore a strapless, deep plunge neckline, deep blue velvet gown for the Schiaparelli show. Her choice of accessories were a black choker with a huge drop metallic pendant and a pair of black and gold earrings. To add to the look, she opted for a black pair of pumps and a black handbag.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder swept back her jet black hair in a neat bun with a center parting. Her look was completed with a deep red lipstick and smokey eye makeup. As the mom-of-two poses in the elevator, she has the netizens blown away. Captioned, “Next stop Schiaparelli please,” Kylie also tagged the artistic director of Schiaparelli Daniel Roseberry.

Check it out here:

Her long-time friend and personal assistant, Maguire Grace Amundsen channelled what every netizen feels about Kylie’s new look in her comment. “You are everything. The GOAT!! King Kylie x million,” she wrote.

“Obsessed with this outfit,” wrote another netizen

A third user commented, “Just an icon iconing! We love you Kylie,” followed by teary-eyed and heart emojis.

Jenner was also seen sporting a drapey white gown with bat wings for the Acne Studio Spring/Summer 2023 show. Twinning with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, she wore a custom made white crochet mini, accentuating her curves. The E! Reality Television star amazed the streets of Paris in a Dilara Findikoglu “Dissolved Doll” dress.

Meanwhile, Jenner and her mother Kris, joined forces for a second collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. The product line includes Lip Serum, Lip Crayon Set, Curetini Undereye Patches, Powder Blush & Highlighter Cheek Duo, and Pressed Powder Palette. Named after the momager, they launched the Kris Collection on September 14th. The collection was inspired by Kris’s love for florals and martinis.

