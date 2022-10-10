Kylie Jenner Stuns With Bleached Eyebrows at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has once again decided to break the internet with her daring fashion choice. She first shared the new look on her Instagram with a set of snaps from the Coperni Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week 2022. Sporting a plunging neckline, electric blue, vinyl minidress, Kylie Jenner had visibly light brows. She completed the look with brown lips. Check them out here:

Later, Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a closeup of the new look. Lounging in the bed with a basket of grapes, the beauty mogul captioned the set of pics, “slay sleep repeat”. The sunkissed snaps have caught the internet’s fancy. Instagram users were astonished howKylie Jenner can rock the bleached trend. A user wrote, “Kylie is so pretty, I can’t believe she looks this good even after bleaching her eyebrows.”

Another comment read, “The bleach brows are gonna be my highlight of this week,”

Of course, Kylie Jenner is not the only one who has made headlines with the bleached brow trend.

Nicola Peltz Beckham turned heads when she appeared with her husband, Brooklyn, at the Valentino Spring 2023 show. The Transformers star sported bleached brows that stood out against her brunette curtain bangs.

Walking the Givenchy Spring 2023 show, the supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, twinned with “the barely there eyebrows” trend. The sisters carried the style effortlessly, with Gigi sporting platinum blonde hair and Bella showing off her brunette locks.

Amelia Gray Hamlin debuted her platinum locks walking for the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 show at London Fashion Week. Now she is winning the Internet with pointed studs, faux nose bridge piercing, and her bleached brows at the Givenchy show.

Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams debuted the “barely there eyebrows” during the Met Gala 2021. The 25-years-old, also seen at the Givenchy show, showed off her edgy side with a waved buzz cut, dramatic eyeliner, and an all-black get-up.

