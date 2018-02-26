Kylie Jenner Teases Makeup Collection Inspired By Her Daughter

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:44pm PST

New mother Kylie Jenner has unveiled her latest makeup collection, which was inspired by her daughter Stormi.The beauty entrepreneur, who gave birth to her little girl earlier this month, has taken to social media to offer fans a sneak peek at the new Kylie Cosmetics series, dubbed the "Weather Collection."The collection, which launches February 28, includes two pressed powder palettes named "Eye of the Storm" and "Calm Before the Storm" that each feature 10 highly pigmented colors and come in bold black, yellow and grey casing. There are also two new "Glitter Eyes" duo sets of shimmering eyeshadow, a trio of new matte formula lipsticks, a "Flash" glittery pink lip gloss, a highlighter palette and a "Lightning Bolt" loose golden powder highlighter.The star offered close up views and swatches of each of the products on her Instagram stories, before posting a curated selection of her favorites.The move suggests that Jenner plans to continue the rapid expansion of her cult cosmetics brand, which has carved out a major space in the beauty industry since she launched it back in 2015. The makeup mogul has come a long way since she first unveiled her signature Lip Kits, heading a brand that now offers blushers, highlighters, concealers and lip products, in addition to a range of makeup brushes.