GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
»
1-min read

Kylie Jenner to Expand Her Makeup Line

After launching her own makeup line in November 2015, Kylie's products can be purchased from all Ulta Beauty stores around the US.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner to Expand Her Makeup Line
Images from Kylie Jenner's Instagram
Loading...
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced she is expanding her cosmetic line from online to in-stores.

After launching her own makeup line in November 2015 and with the company nearly three years old, Kylie's products can be purchased from all Ulta Beauty stores around the US, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"So I'm going to be starting of with just my best lip kits first, and then I'm going to be expanding and adding a lot more things super fast," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.




| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...